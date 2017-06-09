Morning Joe 06/09/17

How Dems and GOP are responding to Comey hearing

Matthew Continetti, Jonathan Turley and Heidi Pryzbyla discuss James Comey's hearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee, what the country learned and what comes next for Trump. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

