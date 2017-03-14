Morning Joe 03/14/17

How Congress connects to jobs of the future

Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., joins Morning Joe to discuss connecting Silicon Valley with the workforce in Eastern Kentucky. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Debunked Clinton scandal figure paid by Flynn
14 hours 5 min ago
Mika: Were you lying, Mr. President? Did you make it up?
5 hours 33 min ago
OMB Director: CBO is good at counting money, not coverage
4 hours 13 min ago
Rep. Kennedy says his intern's life was saved twice by Obamacare
4 hours 23 min ago
The numbers: Who loses their healthcare in GOP bill
5 hours 22 min ago
Lawrence on Trump lies, big and small
Attorney in mass firings had Trump in purview
Trump fires federal prosecutor handling Fox News probe
Sanders: GOP health care bill 'is not health care legislation'
Chris: ‘Trump wants to be the resistance’

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL