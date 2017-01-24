Morning Joe 01/24/17

How Airbnb became a housing powerhouse

Fortune's Leigh Gallagher joins Morning Joe to discuss her new book 'The Airbnb Story' as well as Trump's meeting with business leaders. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump: I lost popular vote because 'illegals' voted
10 hours 44 min ago
Mika: Trump should have addressed these marches
3 hours 6 min ago
Trump reaches out to CIA in rambling speech
12 hours 19 min ago
Trump 'keep the oil' policy puts US troops at risk
12 hours 45 min ago
Pompeo confirmed as CIA director
12 hours 22 min ago
'Something is happening': Women's march makes history
10 hours 57 min ago
New lawsuit against Trump targets business interests
Lawsuit: Trump violated Constitution
Steinem on marches: Never seen anything this contagious
Richards: Trump's anti-abortion policy 'devastating'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL