Morning Joe 10/26/17

How a Ukrainian famine from the 1930s relates to today

The Washington Post's Anne Applebaum joins Morning Joe to discuss her new book 'Red Famine' on the Ukrainian famine of the early 1930s that killed at least five million people. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

NBC News and MSNBC

