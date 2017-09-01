Morning Joe 09/01/17

Houston begins recovery mission, says mayor

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner joins Morning Joe to discuss the recovery efforts in the city after Harvey. Mayor Turner says the city is now mostly dry. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump heads to Texas as victims begin returning home
3 hours 37 min ago
August Jobs report: 'A bit of a disappointment'
1 hour 1 min ago
Why John Kelly is the 'Church Lady' in the White House
11 hours 3 min ago
IRS 'specialized, secretive investigative' unit aiding Mueller
11 hours 38 min ago
WSJ: Trump lawyers lay out case against obstruction
14 hours 39 min ago
Trump DACA decision threatens swath of U.S.
Tubman $20 bill not a priority of Jackson-loving Trump WH
State Dept. plays bad cop to Trump's good cop on Russia
Eight more explosions expected at Texas chemical plant
Obama's top lawyer: Mueller has assembled best team in 'history'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL