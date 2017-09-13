Morning Joe 09/13/17

Household income hits new high but inequality still wide

Incomes rose last year across all racial and age categories, according to new Census data. Economic analyst Steve Rattner brings charts to discuss the latest figures. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump dines with Democrats, hoping to save agenda
10 hours 47 min ago
Clinton: I was dumbfounded when Comey reopened email probe
How Russia used Facebook to create unrest during election
10 hours 59 min ago
Maddow: Trump exposed for lie about sketchy business partner
11 hours 16 min ago
Trump strategy on Russia: Attack Comey's credibility
9 hours 43 min ago
What's up with all of Steve Bannon's shirts?
The Trump Effect: GOP retirements could impact midterms
Report: Russia planned for ‘broad reset’ under Trump
Daily Beast: Trump campaign turns over documents to Mueller
Senate Intel interested in Russian ops on Facebook

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL