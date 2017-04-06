Morning Joe 04/06/17

House Intel member says committee not out of the game

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., discusses the removal of Stephen Bannon from the NSC, the House Intel. Committee investigation into Russia, Susan Rice and seeing docs on transition monitoring. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Maxine Waters: 'O'Reilly needs to go to jail'
12 hours 39 min ago
Steve Bannon removed from WH National Security Council
21 hours 8 min ago
Mike Pence's curious strategy on health care
14 hours 24 sec ago
Merkley pulls all-nighter protesting Gorsuch
15 hours 22 min ago
Gowdy: Criminal accusations ‘not constructive’ to Russia probe
14 hours 29 min ago
Lisa Bloom: Trump defending Bill O'Reilly 'disgusting'
16 hours 58 min ago
POTUS hovers under 40% in latest approval polls
Greta: What should we do about Syria?
Corker: Syria chemical attacks a 'wake up call' for Trump
Trump condemns Syrian attack, shifts blame to Obama

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL