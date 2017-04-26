Morning Joe 04/26/17

House Committee Says Flynn May Have Broken Law With Foreign...

Joe and Mika, along with the Morning Joe panel, discuss President Trump’s first national security adviser Michael Flynn and his business dealings with Russia and Turkey. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Judge blocks Trump order to cut sanctuary city funding
8 hours 48 min ago
Will Michael Flynn go to jail?
11 hours 11 min ago
Matthews on Ivanka’s WH role: 'Its un-American'
11 hours 50 min ago
Limbaugh slams Trump for 'caving' on border wall
9 hours 10 min ago
Chaffetz scolds Flynn: ‘You can’t do this’
13 hours 3 min ago
'Phony numbers & front groups' among Trump inauguration donors
NBC/WSJ Poll: Trump losing electorate as agenda struggles
Trump compares his high TV ratings to 9/11 coverage
Trump’s mostly empty government
GOP Rep: Possible 'one week extension’ to avoid shutdown

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL