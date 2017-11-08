Morning Joe 11/08/17

Heilemann: Dems anti-Trump message had an impact

Does Tuesday's election outcome show that for now it's enough for Democrats to run on simply an anti-Trump message? The Morning Joe panel looks at the results and what it may mean for Trump. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Brazile: We did not rig the primary
12 hours 4 min ago
GOP underperforms outside of Trump base in Virginia races
10 hours 1 min ago
Ralph Northam wins Virginia governor race, NBC projects
12 hours 59 min ago
Danica Roem on historic victory: Inclusion and equality won
10 hours 9 min ago
Obamacare signups surge despite Trump claims it’s ‘dead'
13 hours 11 min ago
Chris Christie confronted on election day in New Jersey
Trump officials' claims about Carter Page not holding up
Election 2017: Read the results
Why is the CIA director meeting with a 'fringe theorist'?
Page deposition shows Russia ties to Trump camp

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL