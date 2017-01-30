Morning Joe 01/30/17

Happy birthday Emilie!

Mika wishes her daughter, Emilie, a happy 21st birthday!

Joe and Mika report on their meeting with Pres Trump
5 hours 45 min ago
Trump signs executive order to reduce regulations
1 hour 25 min ago
Spicer on ban: Everyone that needed to be consulted was consulted
4 hours 46 min ago
MaddowBlog: Trump's newest nat'l security moves called 'stone cold crazy'
2 hours 28 min ago
Sen. Murphy: Travel ban is going to get Americans killed
5 hours 1 min ago
Maddow: The protest movement is crucial to policy
Legal authorities rally to challenge Trump's ban order
Dem Rep: Trump ban clearly unconstitutional and immoral
Trump ban an anti-Muslim 'dog whistle': ACLU's Romero
Priebus: Immigration ban ‘doesn’t include’ green card holders

