Morning Joe 10/19/17

Gretchen Carlson: We are at a tipping point

Former Fox News host Gretchen Carlson filed a harassment suit in 2016 against Roger Ailes. Carlson returns with Be Fierce: Stop Harassment and Take Your Power Back,' and she discusses on Morning Joe. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Senators: Trump's flip-flops on health care make him "irrelevant"
2 hours 18 min ago
Fmr. CIA boss: "Implausible" Americans weren't involved in Russian meddling
10 hours 1 min ago
Gold Star parent: If a letter could bring son back, I would run to D.C.
15 hours 8 min ago
What Sessions' testimony reveals about Russia probe
10 hours 11 min ago
Trump tweets: 'Who knows?' if GOP has budget votes
2 hours 30 min ago
Lawrence: Trump's tweets show us what he cares about
Majority of Americans concerned US could go to war
Franken: Sessions isn't telling truth about Russian contacts
Maddow: What is Trump hiding about Niger?
Trump offered military father $25K, didn't follow through

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL