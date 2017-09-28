Morning Joe 09/28/17

GOP still coming to grips with Moore's win in Alabama

In a July interview, Roy Moore, who won the GOP Alabama primary this week, seemed unfamiliar with the DACA program.' The panel discusses Moore and how some in GOP felt about his controversial remarks. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

