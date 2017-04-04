Morning Joe 04/04/17

GOP sought 5-4 court to do what big donors want, says senator

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-RI, discusses the hearings on Neil Gorsuch, why the GOP didn't want Garland, Wall Street's influence on politics and if Clinton was the candidate of Wall Street. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Former Trump adviser duped by Russian spies
11 hours 49 min ago
Matthews: This presidency resembles nothing before it
12 hours 51 min ago
WaPo: Secret meeting with Trump supporter and Russian official
13 hours 49 min ago
Democrats have votes to block SCOTUS nomination
15 hours 25 min ago
The Trump administration's ethical quagmires
12 hours 19 min ago
Inside Trump’s meeting with NBC News
Grassley: Democrats ‘can’t lay a glove’ on Gorsuch
Potential conflicts of interest for Ivanka Trump, Kushner
Scarborough: He's president and all he does is watch TV
Dems eye GA special election as referendum on Trump admin

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL