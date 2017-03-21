Morning Joe 03/21/17

GOP senator says Gorsuch should be confirmed 100 to 0

Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., discusses Jim Comey's testimony on wiretapping and Russia, his thoughts on the Trump White House and why he says Neil Gorsuch should be confirmed 100 to 0. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Russia seeks parity with US on cyber-power
11 hours 37 min ago
Comey speaks and the resistance comes to Congress
10 hours 35 min ago
Hearing probes Trump Russia 2016 coordination
11 hours 12 min ago
U.S. Restricts Laptops, iPads in Carry-on Bags From 10 Airports
Morning Joe: 'Yesterday was a turning point in this story'
2 hours 35 min ago
What it was like inside the Comey hearing
10 hours 19 min ago
GOP & Democrat Reps. react to House hearing on Russia
Tillerson to skip NATO meeting, will visit Moscow: Reuters
Chris Hayes on the politics of fear
FBI Director shoots down Trump's wiretap claim

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL