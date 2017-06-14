Morning Joe 06/14/17

GOP senator says collusion theory is 'ridiculous'

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., discuses Tuesday's hearing with Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Russian interference in U.S. elections, Jim Comey's testimony and misgivings about the president. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Dems fuming over Sessions' refusal to answer questions
13 hours 23 min ago
Schumer: Republicans hiding health bill because they're ashamed
10 hours 34 min ago
Exclusive: Sen. Franken says Sessions violated his recusal
9 hours 58 min ago
Cory Booker: Sessions should not be attorney general
12 hours 13 min ago
Warren grills Republican on secret health care bill
11 hours 34 min ago
Trump friend on Mueller: ‘He’s out to get the president’
Matthews: There's something of a monarchy about Trump
Hayes: Why did 3 Trump associates lie about Kislyak?
How Republicans used an ATM to hide from reporters
Report: Russian cyber attacks found in 39 states

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL