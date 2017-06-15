Morning Joe 06/15/17

GOP senator: Mueller is a man of integrity

Sen. John Thune, R-SD, discusses the current divided political climate, the GOP health care plan and why he believes Robert Mueller is a 'man of integrity.' ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

'Witch Hunt:' Trump slams reports he's under investigation
What it means if Trump is under investigation
15 hours 26 sec ago
Joe: Heated rhetoric in this country must calm down
5 hours 1 min ago
Trump under investigation for obstruction of justice: WaPo
12 hours 59 min ago
Sanford: Trump 'partially to blame for demons that have been unleashed'
4 hours 19 min ago
GOP Senator: Investigation is 'not a witch hunt'
'I was running for my life': Aide recounts shooting
Morning Joe: Mueller 'will get to the bottom' of obstruction allegations
Trump Team doesn't deny report Mueller is investigating president
Fmr. mayor reveals details of talks with suspected gunman

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL