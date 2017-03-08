Morning Joe 03/08/17

GOP senator: I have seen no evidence of wiretapping

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., discusses meeting with the president on immigration, the GOP plan to repeal and replace Obamacare, why he says the party is moving too fast on health care and Trump's tweets. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Lawrence on Trump: Lies can be impeachable offense
10 hours 55 min ago
Pieces of Trump dossier check out
11 hours 57 min ago
Andrea Mitchell tries to get answers from Tillerson
9 hours 31 min ago
What would happen if women didn't exist?
Republicans divided over Republican health care bill
9 hours 55 min ago
Sen. Franken: No other conclusion, Sessions perjured himself
10 hours 34 min ago
Trump admin. oversteps in outreach to DOJ
Schiff seeks Trump dossier author testimony
Hawaii first to sue over new Trump travel ban
Sen. Franken: AG Sessions 'perjured himself'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL