Morning Joe 06/20/17

GOP senator: I have not seen final health proposal

Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., discusses the Republican health care plan, not seeing a 'final proposal' and Russia treating U.S.-led coalition planes in Syria as targets. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Ossoff responds to Trump's attacks ahead of Georgia special election
10 hours 11 min ago
Dems stage talk-a-thon as GOP push through health bill
11 hours 19 min ago
Morning Joe: If GOP loses to Ossoff, 'there's going to be panic'
2 hours 51 min ago
GOP Sen.: I have not seen final health bill
1 hour 24 min ago
Fmr. Watergate lawyer: Of course Trump's under investigation
9 hours 44 min ago
Sean Spicer is looking for his replacement: Report
Here's why Trump can't run from Warmbier's death
Maddow: Fresh subpoena hints at direction of Russia investigation
Journey of a bullet: Gunshot victims share their stories
Bernie Sanders "speechless" over secret GOP health care bill

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL