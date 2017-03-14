Morning Joe 03/14/17

GOP rep. weighs in on CBO score, health plan

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., discusses the GOP health care plan, why he believes people have the right to decide if they want to purchase health insurance

Debunked Clinton scandal figure paid by Flynn
12 hours 4 min ago
Mika: Were you lying, Mr. President? Did you make it up?
3 hours 32 min ago
OMB Director: CBO is good at counting money, not insurance coverage
2 hours 12 min ago
Rep. Kennedy says his intern's life was saved twice by Obamacare
2 hours 22 min ago
The numbers: Who loses their healthcare in GOP bill
3 hours 21 min ago
Lawrence on Trump lies, big and small
Attorney in mass firings had Trump in purview
Trump fires federal prosecutor handling Fox News probe
Sanders: GOP health care bill 'is not health care legislation'
24 million would lose insurance under GOP health plan: CBO

