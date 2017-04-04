Morning Joe 04/04/17

GOP leadership heartless with ACA, says DNC chair

DNC Chairman Tom Perez criticizes GOP leadership for its handling of health care and why he says anyone who wants to repeal ACA should spend five hours in an emergency room. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

