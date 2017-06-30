Morning Joe 06/30/17

GOP congresswoman reacts to Trump's tweets

Rep. Lynn Jenkins, R-Kan., discusses Donald Trump's tweets about Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski, calling them a distraction. Rep. Jenkins also discusses the GOP effort to overhaul health care. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Joe: WH wanted apology to make Nat'l Enquirer story disappear
8 hours 59 min ago
At least one person shot at Bronx hospital
52 min 8 sec ago
Mika responds to Trump's tweets
9 hours 16 min ago
Sen. outlines proposal to unbundle repeal and replace efforts
GOP Gov. says repeal and delay 'doesn't sound like a good idea'
5 hours 57 min ago
Trump: Repeal Obamacare, replace later
WSJ reporter: GOP operative sought Russian hacker help
Sanders: GOP hasn't had 'courage' to hold hearings
Republicans face a daunting Summer agenda
Rep. Lee: After 16 yrs, fight to repeal use of force pays off

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL