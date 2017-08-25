Morning Joe 08/25/17

GOP congressman: Trump must do better on uniting

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., discusses the president's new approach in Afghanistan, the debt ceiling, Trump's relationship with GOP leadership and why Trump must be better at uniting. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

