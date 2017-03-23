Morning Joe 03/23/17

GOP congressman: I feel this health bill misses the mark

Rep. Charlie Dent, R-Pa., discusses why he's a no vote on the Republican health care bill, why he has concerns over handling of Medicaid and the 'mad rush' to repeal and replace. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

