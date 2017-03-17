Morning Joe 03/17/17

GOP congressman: 'Depends on what part of EPA' is cut

Rep. Tom Cole, R-Okla., responds to the president's budget, saying cuts to programs like the EPA may not altogether be bad and that the budget would be a 'mixed bag' for some Americans. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Russia payments intensify Flynn scandal
13 hours 34 min ago
Lawrence: Trump 'most deviant man ever to live in WH'
12 hours 31 min ago
When it comes to budget, is Bannon pulling the strings?
4 hours 23 min ago
Critics: Trump budget cuts could hurt terrorism fight
11 hours 15 min ago
Russian hackers targeted down-ballot races
13 hours 2 min ago
'He not only lies, he maliciously lies': Trump and the truth
Trump's 'vindictive' budget proposal
Trump's proposed cuts to State put US at risk
Spicer again defends Trump wiretap claim
Ryan: Pres. Trump will have "an unconventional presidency'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL