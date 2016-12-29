Morning Joe 12/29/16

GoFundMe established to protect Betty White

A South Carolina man has started a GoFundMe page to save the legendary Betty White from 2016. What started as a tiny joke is now gaining steam. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump contradicts himself on transition
12 hours 35 min ago
Rep.: Trump is violating the Logan Act
9 hours 46 min ago
Trump taking credit where credit is 'NOT' due
11 hours 14 min ago
How fake news affects public opinion
11 hours 21 min ago
Trump wants to pen own inaugural speech
2 hours 30 min ago
The Nixonian ways of Donald Trump
Trump slams Obama in tweet, then changes tone
The “food stamp fraud” farce
Debbie Reynolds dies day after daughter Carrie Fisher
Trump tweets 'Thanks Donald' to himself

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL