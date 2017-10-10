Morning Joe 10/10/17

Girl, 14, tells story of mom once addicted to heroin

NBC News' Kate Snow tells the story of Tori Brinkman, a 14-year-old girl who grew up with a mother addicted to heroin. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump tweet takes aim at 'liddle' Bob Corker
2 hours 7 min ago
Why the Trump-Corker feud is 'humiliating for our country'
12 hours 51 min ago
Mika: Firing Weinstein doesn't get company off the hook
Bannon's strategy for 'maximum chaos' in 2018
12 hours 26 min ago
IQ Test? Trump suggests he's smarter than Tillerson
3 hours 41 min ago
Wildfires sweep California, with many missing
Trump lawyers reportedly want Mueller to clear Trump's name
Trump adviser’s secret voting plan revealed
Brokaw: I'm a pro-gun hunter. Las Vegas proves we need gun control
McConnell defends Corker's comments on Trump

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL