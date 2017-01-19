Morning Joe 01/19/17

George H.W. Bush, Barbara Bush remain hospitalized

NBC's Gabe Gutierrez shares the latest updates on the former president and first lady's medical conditions.

Michael Moore: '100 days of resistance' to Trump starts now
9 hours 24 min ago
Trump pushes inauguration attendance with Facebook ads
10 hours 4 min ago
Obama to the press: America needs you
9 hours 59 min ago
Sen. Franken: I will not vote for Betsy DeVos
12 hours 27 min ago
Trump to enter office with holes in agencies
11 hours 1 min ago
Four Trump nominees grilled on Capitol Hill
8 hours 43 min ago
Pence: Obamacare is Trump's top priority on day one
Arquette: Women's March 'beginning of strong activism'
Price grilled about questionable stock trades
The beginning of Obama’s rallying cry ‘Yes We Can’

