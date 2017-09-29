Morning Joe 09/29/17

George Bush, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama appear together at...

Former Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama appeared together Thursday at the Presidents Cup in Jersey City, NJ. Willie Geist recounts the moment. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump could reportedly reap $1bn under his tax plan
11 hours 14 min ago
Dems. frustrated with Twitter's handling of Russia investigation
2 hours 41 min ago
Maddow: Trump pitches tax cuts for the rich while Puerto Rico struggles
12 hours 11 min ago
Ken Starr: Trump will be under oath before Russia investigation ends
10 hours 5 min ago
Trump biographer on Trump's history of 'race baiting'
10 hours 52 min ago
White House to probe private email use
GOP tax plan would massively benefit Trump family
Tom Price’s private flights cost taxpayers over $1 million
Sen. Murphy: GOP embrace of Roy Moore is 'abhorrent'
Trump's Tax plan: a win for the rich?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL