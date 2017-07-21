Morning Joe 07/21/17

Friday wrap-up: Pompeo, Trump and Lavrov

CIA Director Mike Pompeo said 'of course' when asked if Russia had intervened in the 2016 U.S. election and previous elections. Amb. Michael McFaul joins the discussion. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Exclusive: Trump & Putin may have met more times says Russia's Sergei Lavrov
3 hours 16 min ago
New shake-ups ahead for Trump outside legal team
4 hours 37 min ago
WaPo: Trump seeks advice on pardoning himself, family members
13 hours 18 min ago
Maddow: If Trump wants to fire Mueller, he'll have to fire Sessions first
13 hours 44 min ago
Will GOP draw a red line on Trump powers?
Presidential Historian: Trump threatens to rewind FBI ethics
Trump to Mueller: My personal finances are a ‘red line’
What happens if McCain leaves the Senate?
Mar-a-Lago hires foreign workers during 'Made in America' Week
Six months in, Trump no longer thinks governing is so easy

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL