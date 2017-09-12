Morning Joe 09/12/17

Freedom Caucus member Jim Jordan refutes WSJ editorial

A new WSJ editorial is suggesting the Freedom Caucus Chair Mark Meadows to challenge Paul Ryan in a run for House Speaker. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, refutes the idea. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Hillary 2020? Clinton says she isn't running again
9 hours 4 min ago
Tropical Depression Irma: Storm downgraded after wreaking havoc
9 hours 57 min ago
Report: Some Trump lawyers wanted Kushner out over Russia probe
10 hours 42 min ago
Florida Republican laughs at EPA chief on climate change
12 hours 34 min ago
Lawrence: Trump still hasn't apologized to 9/11 families
9 hours 41 min ago
Devastation across Caribbean in wake of Hurricane Irma
Bannon: Firing Comey was the biggest mistake
Undocumented workers will help rebuild after hurricanes
Trump, FLOTUS lead moment of silence on 9/11 anniversary
Top White House aides get lawyers for Russia probe

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL