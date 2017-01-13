Morning Joe 01/13/17

Franken: We must pressure Trump to release taxes

Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., discusses why Donald Trump should release his taxes, how the FBI helped tip the election results and the impact the ACA has had on the country's uninsured. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

NBC News and MSNBC

Panetta on intel war: Sends 'wrong message to our enemies'

