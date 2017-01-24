Morning Joe 01/24/17

Fortune's Leigh Gallagher joins Morning Joe to discuss her new...

Fortune's Leigh Gallagher joins Morning Joe to discuss her new book 'The Airbnb Story' as well as Trump's meeting with business leaders. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump advances Keystone XL, Dakota Access pipelines
4 hours 19 min ago
Gutierrez to Trump: Bring the proof forward, or shut up
2 hours 42 min ago
Trump Signs Executive Orders on Keystone, Dakota Access Pipelines
Donald Trump lies about losing the popular vote
17 hours 49 min ago
MaddowBlog: What Trump’s WH considers ‘demoralizing’
Trump welcoming Theresa May on Friday
Mika: Trump should have addressed these marches
Trump reaches out to CIA in rambling speech
Trump: I lost popular vote because 'illegals' voted
Robert Gates: Trump's public comments do have an impact

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL