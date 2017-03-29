Morning Joe 03/29/17

Former amb. pushes back against proposed cuts

Fmr. Amb. Nicholas Burns testified to the House Foreign Affairs committee on Trump's proposal to slash funding to the State Department and USAID. Amb. Burns discusses with Morning Joe. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump WH lesson: Seek factual information elsewhere
12 hours 25 min ago
Sanders to Trump: Listen to scientists, climate change is real
51 min 48 sec ago
Fmr. CIA Acting Dir. on Nunes: 'It feels like a cover-up'
11 hours 23 min ago
Cyprus helping US in Manafort finances investigations
11 hours 33 min ago
WH denies trying to stop testimony in Russia probe
10 hours 25 min ago
Fired US attorney at nexus of multiple Trump scandals
12 hours 9 min ago
Bill Nye: 'Clean coal is a myth'
Sen. Angus King is unsure how he'll vote on Gorsuch
Spicer battles with veteran reporter
Rep. Maxine Waters: 'I cannot be intimidated'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL