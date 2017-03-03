Morning Joe 03/03/17

Fmr. U.S. ambassador to Russia weighs in on Kislyak

Fmr. Amb. to Russia, Michael McFaul, says it is not unusual for Amb. Sergey Kislyak to attempt a meeting with then-Sen. Jeff Sessions. McFaul also says Kislyak was doing his job. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Did Donald Trump just sink Jeff Sessions?
12 hours 22 min ago
Why Rand Paul is a 'little suspicious' of healthcare bill
1 hour 30 min ago
FBI not cooperating with House on Russia case
12 hours 51 min ago
Trump: 'Total' confidence in Sessions (just like Flynn)
11 hours 18 min ago
Carter Page: ‘I don’t deny’ meeting with Russian ambassador
14 hours 6 min ago
Is Russian Amb. Kislyak Putin's man 'behind enemy lines'?
11 hours 5 min ago
Exclusive: DHS doc undermines Trump case for travel ban
AG Sessions recuses himself from Russia investigations
Paul says the battle over the GOP's healthcare plan is not over
What will Russian investigation focus on?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL