Flooded Houston braces for more rain

NBC News' Julia Bagg reports live from Houston on Hurricane Harvey's devastating path, the heavy rains and the flooding paralyzing the city. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Joe: Arpaio a 'thug' and his pardon could haunt Trump
3 hours 54 min ago
Trump biz sought Moscow deal during campaign: Report
3 hours 41 min ago
Breaking Hurricane Harvey down by the numbers
1 hour 20 min ago
Congressman: May be December before TX gets federal aid package
2 hours 16 min ago
Texas governor: We are working to save lives
1 hour 49 min ago
Controversial remarks about WH from Tillerson and Gorka
Should 'explosive' Trump dossier be made public?
FEMA Chief: Harvey damage 'is just the beginning'
Tillerson: Trump ‘speaks for himself’ on American values
Kasich rules out 2020 presidential bid with Hickenlooper

