Morning Joe 08/28/17

Flooded Houston braces for more rain

NBC News' Bill Karins explains what makes Hurricane Harvey so devastating and why it is staying in the Houston area for days. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Tillerson and Gorka make controversial remarks about W.H.
18 hours 27 min ago
FEMA Chief: Harvey damage 'is just the beginning'
1 day 18 hours ago
Should 'explosive' Trump dossier be made public?
20 hours 51 min ago
Tillerson: Trump ‘speaks for himself’ on American values
20 hours 39 min ago
Kasich rules out 2020 presidential bid with Hickenlooper
Port Lavaca Mayor describes wreckage of Harvey
How far does Chief of Staff Kelly's reach extend?
Kasich calls presidential pardon of Arpaio 'out of bounds'
Trump pardon incites fierce response from civil rights groups
Mueller seeks grand jury testimony from Manafort associates

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL