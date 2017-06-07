Morning Joe 06/07/17

Fireworks possible on Hill Wednesday: Intel. Comm. member

Sen. Mark Warner of the Select Committee on Intelligence discusses Trump's pick of Christopher Wray for FBI Director, Jim Comey's hearing and Wednesday's Intel Committee hearing. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump says he’ll nominate Chris Wray as new FBI director
WaPo: Trump asked DNI Coats to intervene on Russia probe
13 hours 31 sec ago
Intel Director to Face Senate Amid New Trump Claims
Morning Joe: Trump discovers he can't run DC 'by edict'
4 hours 44 min ago
GOP could break with Trump at Comey's hearing, will they?
4 hours 59 min ago
Lawrence on new Trump revelations: 'This is Watergate'
Accomplished prosecutor joins Mueller team
Trump agenda 'dead in the water' as Russia probe widens
Flynn hands over docs in response to Senate subpoena
New reports of growing tension between Trump and Sessions

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL