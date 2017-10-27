Morning Joe 10/27/17

'Thank You For Your Service' looks at soldiers returning from war

The new film 'Thank You For Your Service' looks at how U.S. soldiers returning from Iraq struggle to integrate back into life at home. Sgt. Adam Schumann, Miles Teller and David Finkel discuss. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Maddow: Trump admin not turning words into deeds

