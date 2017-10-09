Morning Joe 10/09/17

Facebook ads an attack on our democracy: senator

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., discusses the probe into Russia's influence on the 2016 presidential election, relief efforts in Puerto Rico and President Trump's tweets about relief efforts. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Joe on Pence's NFL walk-out: 'This was a stunt'
3 hours 32 min ago
Corker warns Trump could put US on path to WWIII
3 hours 25 min ago
Price: Some Trump dossier allegations are 'quite prescient'
21 hours 14 min ago
Meryl Streep speaks out against Harvey Weinstein
1 hour 3 min ago
'So much worse than Bridgegate': Pence's walk-out
Facebook ads are an attack on our democracy: senator
1 hour 52 min ago
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Rep. Schiff: Trump treats war like T.V. show cliffhanger
Rep. John Lewis on the debate over gun control
Fmr. New Orleans mayor: Gun lobby has 'stranglehold' on Congress

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL