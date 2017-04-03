Morning Joe 04/03/17

Explosions reported at Russian train stations

Several people are reported injured in Russia following a deadly blast at St. Petersburg train stations. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

GOP Oversight chair says Flynn shouldn't get immunity
1 hour 43 min ago
Russia subway station blast has hallmarks of terrorism: analyst
1 hour 14 min ago
Joe: He's president of the US and all he does is watch TV
4 hours 10 min ago
Trump says US can 'solve' North Korea without China
3 hours 30 min ago
Trump continues surveillance claims on Twitter
4 hours 6 min ago
North Korean defector says Kim would use nukes against US
Petition demands Melania Trump move to White House
Blumenthal: Gorsuch will be a swing vote
Growing up Trump: The next generation speaks out
Gay Talese: 'Trump is America'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL