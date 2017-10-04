Morning Joe 10/04/17

NBC Exclusive: Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was on verge...

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was on the verge of resigning this past summer, according to new exclusive reporting by NBC News' Carol Lee. Lee joins Morning Joe to discuss. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Officials: Vegas gunman carefully planned 'premeditated' massacre
8 hours 42 min ago
Gun-owning Vegas real estate mogul to Trump: 'Enough is enough'
9 hours 9 min ago
Hayes: Is gun violence just the 'cost of freedom' in America?
11 hours 58 min ago
Security guards at Las Vegas concert describe attack
11 hours 37 min ago
San Juan mayor: Trump is Miscommunicator-in-chief
10 hours 10 min ago
Rep: Trump's behavior in Puerto Rico 'disgraceful'
Matthews: We need to do more on gun control
How mass shootings act as ads for guns
Trump: Puerto Rico should be proud more haven’t died
New details emerge about the guns used in Vegas shooting

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL