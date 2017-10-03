Morning Joe 10/03/17

Erickson takes tough year, turns it into book for his kids

Author and radio host Erick Erickson joins Morning Joe to discuss his difficult year and his new book 'Before You Wake: Life Lessons From a Father to His Children.' ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Maddow: 'We as a country decided we can't talk about guns'
10 hours 53 min ago
A Vegas survivor makes a remarkable journey home
10 hours 32 min ago
Trump visits Puerto Rico, can he strike the right tone?
2 hours 49 min ago
How did Vegas gunman fire with such power?
Thoughts & prayers are not enough after shooting, Dems say
12 hours 58 min ago
At least 59 people dead, 500+ injured in Las Vegas shooting
Fmr. FBI agent: Las Vegas is 'uniquely American scene'
'We could save lives': Congressman pushes for gun control
Vegas shooting survivor hid under bus: 'We were the lucky ones'
Las Vegas rallies to support shooting victims

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL