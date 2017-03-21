Morning Joe 03/21/17

Durbin: We are trying to give Gorsuch what Garland didn't get

Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., discusses the confirmation hearings for Donald Trump's SCOTUS pick, Neil Gorsuch, and why despite tough questions, he aims to give Gorsuch a fair hearing. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Russia seeks parity with US on cyber-power
13 hours 6 min ago
Comey speaks and the resistance comes to Congress
12 hours 3 min ago
Hearing probes Trump Russia 2016 coordination
12 hours 41 min ago
U.S. Restricts Laptops, iPads in Carry-on Bags From 10 Airports
Morning Joe: 'Yesterday was a turning point in this story'
4 hours 4 min ago
What it was like inside the Comey hearing
11 hours 48 min ago
GOP & Democrat Reps. react to House hearing on Russia
Tillerson to skip NATO meeting, will visit Moscow: Reuters
Chris Hayes on the politics of fear
FBI Director shoots down Trump's wiretap claim

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL