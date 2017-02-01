Morning Joe 02/01/17

Durbin: I don't know enough about Gorsuch yet

Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Il., says Donald Trump's naming of Neil Gorsuch on Tuesday night seemed like a reality show and that is, in part, why he didn't attend the reception. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Neil Gorsuch chosen as Trump's nomination for SCOTUS

