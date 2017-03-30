Morning Joe 03/30/17

Donald Trump loses control of the bully pulpit

Presidential historian Doris Kearns Goodwin joins Morning Joe for a wide-ranging discussion on Donald Trump's presidency thus far and how a lack of ideology and focus is hurting him. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

'Impulsive, chaotic': Focus group reacts to Trump

