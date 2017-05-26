Morning Joe 05/26/17

Donald Rumsfeld: ‘cut Trump some slack’

Former Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld joins Morning Joe to discuss President Trump’s approach to NATO and the push to honor American veterans through the Travis Manion Foundation. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Joe: 'My party is going straight to hell'
2 hours 40 sec ago
Jared Kushner under FBI scrutiny in Russia probe: officials
14 hours 59 min ago
Gianforte wins Montana special election, apologizes
MJ Presents: 2018 political ads for Dems.
1 hour 57 min ago
DOJ withholds Comey memos from House oversight cmte.
12 hours 28 min ago
Donald Rumsfeld: 'Cut Trump some slack'
What does it mean that FBI is eyeing Kusner?
WH staff limits Trump's screen time during foreign trip
Lieberman: FBI appointment would have looked 'terrible'
What Franken said to Cruz that left him speechless

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL