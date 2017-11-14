Morning Joe 11/14/17

Don Jr. in contact with Wikileaks during campaign: report

Donald Trump Jr. corresponded with Wikileaks during the 2016 election, which U.S. intelligence agencies say was one of the outfits that Russian military intelligence used to influence the race. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Lawrence: Their courage has inspired me
8 hours 23 min ago
Judicial nominee didn’t disclose wife is White House lawyer
10 hours 29 min ago
George Will: Doug Jones deserves to win AL Senate race
8 hours 21 min ago
Trump Jr. was in contact with Wikileaks: report
11 hours 59 min ago
Ted Cruz pulls support for Roy Moore
12 hours 21 min ago
What is Facebook's global agenda?
Moore taking page from Trump playbook as scandal grows
Trump's strongman adoration continues with Duterte event
New accuser says Moore assaulted her when she was 16
Trump slammed for trusting Putin over U.S. intel

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL