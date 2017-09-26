Morning Joe 09/26/17

Does health collapse speak to GOP lack of vision?

The Morning Joe panel discusses the latest GOP effort to repeal and replace Obamacare, which seems to have collapsed after Sen. Susan Collins of Maine voicing her opposition for Graham-Cassidy bill. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Lawrence: Trump distracting you with NFL controversy
13 hours 8 min ago
Clinton: Trump attacks black athletes but not neo-Nazis
15 hours 10 min ago
Alabama Senate candidate flashes gun at rally
11 hours 23 min ago
Joe slams Trump for attacking McCain: You have no humanity
4 hours 56 min ago
Clinton: Trump has 'no idea' what's in GOP health care bills
14 hours 51 min ago
Puerto Rico Governor warns of humanitarian crisis
Bob Costas slams Trump for inflaming NFL kneeling debate
Maddow: Facebook warned FBI of Russian activity twice
Kimmel thanks Collins: 'This bill is almost certainly dead'
Maddow: Trump, GOP failing again on ACA repeal

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL