Morning Joe 10/25/17

Diplomatic efforts with North Korea on 'last legs': report

Diplomatic efforts between the U.S. and North Korea are in peril with Pyongyang shunning talks in response to President Trump’s public attacks on Kim Jong Un, according to an NBC News exclusive. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Flake: We can't continue to remain silent
2 hours 35 min ago
Joe: We are seeing the coming end of the GOP
3 hours 49 min ago
Schiff on Trump dossier: Sometimes oppo research is true
12 hours 24 min ago
Republicans react to Flakes challenge to GOP
10 hours 51 min ago
Maddow: Prosecutors after Manafort for money laundering
12 hours 40 min ago
Trump reportedly 'on edge' after Flake, Corker one-two punch
‘No path forward’: Flake blasts Trump, won’t seek re-election
Sen. Jeff Flake: 'Resentment is not a governing philosophy'
Lawrence: Flake, Corker know exactly what they're doing
Clinton campaign, DNC helped fund research that became dossier

