Morning Joe 05/22/17

Did Trump reveal to Russia his motive for Comey firing?

The White House is not disputing a quote published by the New York Times that President Trump told Russia’s foreign minister “I just fired the head of the FBI... He was crazy, a real nut job... I faced great pressure because of Russia. That's taken off." ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

